A former Airport High School administrator accused of having a sexual relationship with a 19-year old student has pleaded guilty to second degree harassment.

Richland County court records show 43-year-old Dawn Diimmler pleaded guilty to the charges Friday, December 21st.

She was sentenced to 30 days or a two hundred dollar fine.

Diimmler was originally charged with two counts of sexual battery with a student she had direct supervision over back in February 2018.

The second charge was out of Lexington County. That case is still pending.

City of Cayce spokesperson Ashley Hunter says between the dates of March 10, 2017 and June 2, 2017, Diimmler engaged in an 'alleged relationship' with a 19-year-old student enrolled at Airport High School, while Diimmler was assigned as the school's Assistant Principal.

Hunter added that Diimmler had 'direct supervision' over the student, and engaged in sexual intercourse with the student on two occasions while at the school.

In South Carolina, state law says it is illegal for a person who is working at the school in an 'official capacity' to have sex with a student, regardless of their age.

Diimmler was fired by Lexington School District Two earlier in February following claims of an "unprofessional relationship" with a student. She had worked at the district since 2012.

Airport High School Principal Brad Coleman was placed on paid administrative leave.