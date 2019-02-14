Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- We're learning more from residents about the conditions inside multiple locations under the Columbia Housing Authority.

One woman says "urgent" problems wouldn't be fixed for months, and this was the case on several properties. She tells us her problems all started with a giant hole in her bedroom ceiling.

For this report, the woman named Tamika asked that we not show her face.

She's a resident under the Columbia Housing Authority and a former tenant of Allen Benedict Court.

Tamika says the serious problems started as soon as she moved out of Allen Benedict in 2012 to another CHA property: The Waverly Apartments.

"It was unbearable," she said. "That's the only way I know how to put it."

Tamika says a storm last April caused a tree to fall on her building, which led to a water leak in her master bedroom.

"The only thing we could see was the water coming through the light fixtures in my bedroom," she said. "It was just water everywhere."

She placed flower pots in the room to catch the water, but that didn't work long.

"Maybe a day or two after the fact, the roof eventually caved in which took literally over a month for them to actually fix," said Tamika.

Shortly after, she moved her family to another CHA property: A house in the 300 block of Rockingham Road. She tells News 19 the manager of the Rockingham Property was also a manager at Allen Benedict Court.

The first thing Tamika noticed, she says, was an opening in the sliding glass door.

"When you leave the lights on, bugs are attracted by light," said Tamika. "So because the sliding glass door was open, you'd see bugs and stuff all on the floor in the house by the sliding glass door."

She says the biggest problem surfaced a few months later when she opened her electricity bill.

"I ended up moving in there not knowing that the AC unit was broken," said Tamika. "December, around that time, my bill was $251.67. The month of January, my bill was $415.64, then the month of February my bill was $321.74. These were all during the time that the heating unit was broken."

Tamika says her normal electricity bills were never higher than $280. In March, she says SCE&G confirmed her heater wasn't working. She read directly from SCE&G's home energy checkup report for the house.

"'Heating pump is not heating home. Temperatures coming out of the supplies are the same as the inside temperatures. High bills are due to heat pump not working properly'."

At that point, Tamika says she couldn't pay for both rent and electricity and property management nor CHA would help.

"[The property manager] said there was nothing they could do...It took her almost three weeks for that to happen and for her to tell me there was nothing they could do to help me," said Tamika. "Due to those circumstances, I was evicted from that house on August the 17th."

Tamika took out loans to try and pay the bills, and is on a deferment plan with SCE&G to this day.

"I have taken out money I know I can't pay back," she said. "At some point in time, you kind of want to get back on your feet. It's just really hurt to know that because of circumstances I did not cause, I was displaced because of something I didn't do."

She eventually found a new home in another CHA property. She says it's the best living situation she's had in years.

"Even though it's still under the Columbia Housing Authority, I can say that not every story is a bad story," said Tamika. "I can also say there's a light at the end of every tunnel, and just when you think you're at your worst, God is there to help support you and provide you an understanding and make sure you're ok."