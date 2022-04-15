Former Atlanta mayor goes to social media after she says she was turned away at Perimeter Mall restaurant

The former Atlanta leader turned to Twitter to offer her thoughts on what she said happened.

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms claims she was turned away from a restaurant on Friday. According to the former city leader on Twitter, Bottoms was refused service at Capital Grille at Perimeter Mall because she was wearing leggings.

She took to Twitter at 3:31 p.m. on Friday, revealing that she was allegedly turned away. The social media post quickly began accruing likes, retweets, and comments.

Bottoms later returned to Twitter and said that she asked to sit in the restaurant's bar area and was denied entry. She then allegedly observed another woman enter the restaurant without an issue. She did not comment on if the other woman was similarly dressed.

"Odd that a restaurant in a mall parking lot turns away customers in 'mall' attire," the former mayor said. "Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, 'No.'"

"Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service," the tweet said.

I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 15, 2022

The Capital Grille's website contains a "polite notice" to prospective customers concerning their dress code.

"For the comfort of all guests and to better deliver on our promise of a refined atmosphere, proper dress is required. Thank you for not wearing: gym attire, sweatpants, tank tops, hats, clothing with offensive language or images, exposed undergarments," the notice said.