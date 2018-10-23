Greenville, SC (Greenville News) - Former Clemson quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested early Tuesday morning and jailed in Englewood, Colorado.

According to a news release from the Englewood Police Department, Kelly, who is a reserve quarterback for the NFL’s Denver Broncos, was standing outside an address in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Street. While officers were responding, they received information that the male was now inside the residence.

The male was chased out of the residence by an occupant, and officers began to search the area. A short later, according to the news release, a male matching the description provided by the homeowner was located inside a black sport utility vehicle.

The male, who was identified as Kelly, was placed into custody without incident. As a result of the investigation, Kelly was jailed on the charge of 1st Degree Criminal Trespass and transported to the Arapahoe County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time, according to the news release.

Kelly, who's the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, played at Clemson from 2012 to 2013, but was kicked off the team by coach Dabo Swinney in April of 2014 after he showed “a pattern of behavior that is not consistent with the values of our program.”

Kelly then played one season at East Mississippi Junior College before playing his final two seasons at Mississippi. With the Rebels, Kelly passed for 6,800 yards and 50 touchdowns while also rushing for 832 yards and 15 scores.

He was the last player chosen, 253rd overall, in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

