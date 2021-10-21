Former DJJ director gets new job at SLED

Freddie Pough resigned as head of DJJ and now will be a Sr. Special Agent with SLED

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former director of the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) has taken a new job with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Freddie Pough is expected to return to SLED as a Senior Special Agent assigned to Investigative Services on Nov. 2.

Pough will primarily perform background investigations according to Tommy Crosby, SLED's communications director. He was employed as an investigator by SLED for over 8 years prior to accepting the Inspector General position at DJJ. Freddie was previously employed as a lieutenant in the Midlands region of SLED’s Investigative Services Department prior to his departure.

Pough stepped down after five years at the helm of the DJJ, coming after months of intense scrutiny of his agency by lawmakers and people who worked there.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced he had accepted Pough's letter of resignation Tuesday, Sept. 21.