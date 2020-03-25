COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many who had jobs and steady pay checks a few weeks ago are now trying to figure out how to go through the unemployment system.

"I don't know what else to expect out of this, but it's just hurting us," Harold Pendleton said.

On Monday March 16 Harold Pendleton's job was put on hold for the foreseeable future.

"This is going into two weeks now, you know, not sure where the next pay check is going to come from," Pendleton said.

Pendleton was working as a sous-chef at Bourbon in downtown Columbia. As concerns continued to grow over COVID-19, he found himself filing for unemployment, but said it hasn't been easy.

"That's the toughest part, is the website, navigating the website, it's unclear if you're going to get a claim," Pendleton said. "There's so many things saying that your claim was denied already because of this information so it's a constant back and forth."

Department of Employment and Workforce Chief Administrator, Jamie Suber, said they have been experiencing call volumes that they have never seen before.

"One thing that I don't know that everyone realizes is this system is 24/7, never does the system go down, there may be different times of the day we may have more calls but the system is never down and I think that if you are having some slowness be patient with us and maybe try at a later time," Jamie Suber said.

Pendleton said he still is left wondering if he will get the assistance he needs.

"Right now we are just trying to get our claims in and it's taken this long to get that figured out and get this far to where I have an account on the website, but it's like already been denied benefits, so I don't know when I'm going to get money," Pendleton said.