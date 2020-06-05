FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Longtime Fairfield County Sheriff Herman Young (Retired) has passed away, according to a post by the South Carolina Sheriff's Association Tuesday night.

Young was first elected as sheriff in 1992. During his career, Young was named South Carolina Sheriff of the Year and served as President of the South Carolina Sheriff's Association. He's also credited with creating a Summer Kids Camp that has been nationally recognized.

In 2014, Young stepped down from office after over two decades, citing medical reasons.

RELATED: Fairfield County Sheriff Steps Down