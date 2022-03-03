Longtime Holly Hill baseball coach saw two MLB players get start at Folk Park

Johnny Smalls coached up and coming baseball players in Holly Hill from 1977 to 2005 and saw major leaguers Brett Gardner Willie Randolph get their start.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Johnny Smalls says the history of baseball in Holly Hill runs deep, and it began at Folk Park. The baseball field was named in his honor.

“This little field here, we went to state two years in a row with Brett," Smalls said, referring to Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees who Smalls coached when he was a kid.

In fact, Smalls, who coached up and coming baseball players in Holly Hill from 1977 to 2005, saw Gardner and former major leaguer Willie Randolph get their start playing right there at Folk Park.

“Brett was a product of Holly Hill," Smalls said. "Willie Randolph, who played with the New York Yankees, I think him and Brett hold some type of record. I don't know if it was stolen bases or how fast they could move in the southern field or what," he said.

Smalls said at one point there were 400 children in the little league he coached, and now they are working to bring it back.

Although things aren't the same, Smalls looks back fondly on his experience as a coach.

“I thank God for the people that was in charge, and they did a lot of work and effort to get us to this ball park where we’re at," said Smalls.

The Town of Holly Hill is currently working to rebuild its youth sports program in conjunction with the Holly Hill Hawks, a youth sports organization.