Here's what's replacing the former Navy Yard project in Lexington

New businesses will be moving into what was going to be the Navy Yard at the intersection of West Main Street and North Church Street.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — You might remember that last April, plans for a beer garden in downtown Lexington fell through. Now that the Navy Yard project is no more, locals are wondering what will take its place.

Downtown Lexington is nearly always busy with cars driving through to stop at restaurants, shops or enjoy a live performance at the amphitheater.

"So, the Molto Vino upfit is pretty close to completion. It's supposed to be done within the next two or three weeks. The only thing we're waiting on is to do the courtyard and the parking lot, and we're waiting to do that once Takoshushi puts their grease trap in," said Jeremy Addy, property owner and executive with KCR Properties.

Addy explains he has agreements with two tenants, Molto Vino and Takosushi, and he's in negotiations with a third.

Addy tells News 19 realistically, Molto Vino will likely open in six weeks, and Takosushi by the beginning of 2024.

Downtown Lexington continuing to grow and prosper is what Addy says he wants to see.

"I remember as a kid, just coming downtown and buildings were sitting empty or there was just nothing going on down here, so it's just great to have more businesses downtown and for downtown to become more of a walking community," Addy said.

From previous reporting, Navy Yard didn't work out because of skyrocketing construction costs, but they also went to court against the neighboring church and won for their liquor licensing, specifically related to South Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Law Chapter 7 Section 303, distance requirements from a church.

So as a courtesy, Addy tells News 19 that Molto Vino and Takosushi have spoken with the church to be in good standing.

"If you want to put a bar in and the church is already there, then you do have to meet the distance requirements. And so the idea of zoning is generally to keep like uses with like uses," Columbia lawyer Kathleen McDaniel said.

McDaniel tells News 19 it's important for neighbors and businesses alike to be aware new things happening when it comes to land use and property developments.