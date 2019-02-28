COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers say some former convicted offenders who complete their sentence, parole and probation period are unaware that current state law allows for their voting rights to be restored.

Proposed legislation would provide clarity to state agencies and hold them accountable for notifying offenders, lawmakers say.

Members of the House election laws subcommittee on Thursday voted in favor of a bill that would require the South Carolina Department of Corrections and the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services to notify those who were convicted of a crime or former felons of their rights.

Author of the bill Rep. John King offered an amendment that clarified the legislation is to correlate with current state election laws and would require the agencies to send notifications in writing with a hard copy going to the state election commission.