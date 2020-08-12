Former President, CEO of Lexington Chamber receives Order of the Palmetto

The Order of the Palmetto is recognized as the state's highest civilian honor in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The former President and CEO of the Lexington Chamber received South Carolina's highest civilian honor on Tuesday morning.

The Order of the Palmetto is recognized as the state's highest civilian honor in South Carolina. According to the Governor's website, it's given to an individual, "for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance. The Order of the Palmetto is a once in a lifetime achievement. "

Otis Rawl Jr. was surprised with the honor during a chamber's breakfast meeting.

"It was certainly a surprise to me [Tuesday] to receive the Order of the Palmetto and I thank Governor McMaster for signing it," said Rawl Jr. "But I really thank the people that made the application for me and wrote the letters and all."

Rawl Jr. says most of his career has been legislatively oriented. He's worked at the Department of Revenue, the Department of Public Safety, the Treasure's Office, the State Chamber of Commerce and the Lexington Chamber.

According to a press release from the Lexington Chamber, the former President and CEO served his position with them from 2016 until 2020. During that time, "the Chamber was awarded with 4-Star Accreditation by the United States Chamber of Commerce for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community."

"My life has been policy driven, trying to improve the business climate for South Carolina businesses and at the same time create jobs and prosperity for the employees that they hire," explained Rawl Jr. "It's been a rewarding career because I think we have made a difference in how South Carolina's grown economically and if you just look at where we've come in the last 20 years, it was fun to be part of that."

While Rawl Jr. is receiving this award, he believes it's important to recognize all the people who's helped him along the way.

"This is kind of like the quarterback in the Super Bowl. I get to hold up the award but there's a lot of people that stood by me through the years and worked with me and we've worked together that allowed me to get this award," explained Rawl Jr. "It's as much those folks who have worked with me that it's mine."