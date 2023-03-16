Former Richland Two Superintendent Baron Davis has a new job. Here's what he'll be doing

Launched in 2011 by President Barack Obama, Digital Promise was created to improve learning opportunities by closing the digital learning gap.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Richland Two Superintendent Baron Davis has a new job with a national nonprofit organization.

Davis, who left the district in January, will serve as senior advisor with Digital Promise, a education nonprofit with offices in Washington and California.

“As senior advisor, Dr. Davis will support Digital Promise in several capacities. He will spearhead strategic priorities for our League of Innovative Schools and other educator networks, the continued growth of our Center for Inclusive Innovation, and several new, exciting initiatives coming from the Office of the President,” said Jean-Claude Brizard, president and CEO of Digital Promise.

Launched in 2011 by President Barack Obama, Digital Promise was created to improve learning opportunities by closing the digital learning gap.

Davis, a Columbia native, was Richland Two's superintendent from 2017 to 2023. Davis was paid $615,000 as part of an agreement for him to leave the district, according to a settlement agreement the two sides reached back in January.