GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — An alleged sexual relationship with an inmate landed a correctional officer behind bars this week.

Kasey Gamble, 31, is charged with sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office.

A fellow correctional officer reportedly found a multitude of letters written from an inmate to Gamble, a correctional officer at Georgetown County Detention Center since January 2018. The letters were given to officials, which prompted an investigation.

Although the letters didn't name Gamble, officials say it was made clear the letters belonged to her. The letters did identify the inmate, as well as confirmed a sexual relationship between the two.

Future plans, including kids and marriage following the inmate's sentence, were also reportedly discussed in the letters.

During the investigation, the inmate and Gamble both confessed to the relationship, and the inmate admitted to writing the letters. Gamble was terminated and arrested Thursday. She is now awaiting a bond hearing at the Georgetown County Detention Center.