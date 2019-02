CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A former detention officer is facing charges after a fatal incident with a dog last year.

Patton Wayne Price, Jr., is charged with killing, maiming or wounding a dog that had entered upon private property.

According to an incident report, Price killed his neighbor's dog on November 6, 2018. He was arrested Tuesday and booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

His bond has since been set at $1,087 surety.