GREENVILLE, S.C. — Former Upstate Senator Ralph Anderson has passed away at 92-years-old.

According to a tweet from the SC State Democrats, Senator Ralph Anderson passed away on Saturday.

Anderson called Greenville home, and he represented the citizens of District 7 in Greenville County 16 years and House District 23 in the S.C. House of Representatives for five years.

Anderson was a retired postman, a third degree mason, and had three children. He also served in the United States Army from 1950-52. He had been the First Vice President, Greenville Branch NAACP and had received multiple awards including S.C. Education Association’s Friend of Education Award in 2011.

He attended Allen University in Columbia.