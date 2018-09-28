Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Former 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson was in court on Thursday for a bond hearing on State charges.

On September 20, 2018 Attorney General Alan Wilson announced charges of misconduct in office and embezzlement of public funds against Johnson.

The charges stem from the alleged use of state drug forfeiture funds for personal expenses and the use of an office-issued Bank of America credit card for personal expenses.

Johnson's former director of communications Nicole Holland was also in court for an embezzlement of public funds charge.

Nicole Holland, former director of communications for the 5th Circuit Solicitor's office appears in court during her bond hearing.

They both received at $25,000 personal recognizance bond and are required to surrender their passports.

They are also required to remain in the state.

"This is an ongoing investigation," says Joshua Underwood, Senior Assistant Attorney General.

The misconduct in office charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The embezzlement of public funds carries a penalty of fines and up to 5 years in prison.

Both Johnson and Holland are also facing 26 federal charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy and theft of government money.

A bond hearing on those charges is expected Oct. 2nd at the U.S. District Courthouse at 10 a.m.

