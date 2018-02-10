Columbia, SC (AP) - A suspended South Carolina prosecutor has been allowed to remain out of jail as he awaits trial on charges he misspent public funds.

Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson appeared Tuesday in federal court in Columbia. He was issued a personal recognizance bond.

Johnson was suspended from office last month following his indictment on more than two dozen federal charges including wire fraud and theft of government funds.

Days later, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced state charges of embezzlement and misconduct. Johnson was released on bond on those charges last week.

Authorities have been investigating Johnson's spending habits and trips to locations including Amsterdam, Colombia and the Galapagos Islands.

Johnson recently lost a primary bid for a third term and hasn't responded to messages about charges against him.

