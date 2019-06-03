FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A Columbia woman has been arrested for a shooting at the Mekra-Lang plant in Fairfield County Tuesday morning.

Deputies say Jazzmine K. Thompson, 21, of Columbia, was a former temporary employee at Mekra Lang. No motive for the shooting has been released by officials.

Investigators say they were able to quickly identify Thompson as the shooter with the help of employees at the plant and were able to work with neighboring jurisdictions to locate her.

Thompson was arrested by Fort Jackson police Tuesday night. Officials with Fort Jackson say Thompson was trying to enter post when she was found to have an outstanding warrant from Fairfield County.

Considered armed and dangerous, officials say Thompson became uncooperative when asked to exit her vehicle and then reached in near where a loaded weapon was found to be in her car. Police say they used non-lethal spray first before using a taser to subdue Thompson and take her into custody.

Thompson was then transported by Richland County deputies to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center last night. The 9 mm handgun found in Thompson's vehicle was also released to RCSD, officials say.