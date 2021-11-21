x
Former wildlife agency director Taylor honored with plaque

Alvin Taylor retired in 2019 after 42 years with the agency, including seven as director.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former director of South Carolina’s wildlife agency has been honored with a bronze plaque at the agency’s Columbia headquarters.

The plaque of Alvin Taylor was unveiled Thursday after the Department of Natural Resources board meeting. Taylor retired in 2019 after 42 years with the agency, including seven as director.

The plaque reads: “in gratitude of 42 years of unwavering support and leadership in the protection of South Carolina’s natural resources as a game warden, colonel and executive director.”

