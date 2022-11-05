Officer Salazar was at a meeting in the Northwest Police Station when he heard the woman screaming. When he got to her vehicle, he realized she was in active labor.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A newborn boy will get to hear quite the story one day on how he came into the world.

The Fort Worth Police Department shared on social media Friday that one of their officers helped a woman deliver her baby on the side of a road.

The department said Officer R. Salazar was on a virtual meeting at the Northwest Police Station when he heard the woman screaming nearby.

He went outside and saw a vehicle with the doors open. When the officer approached the vehicle, that's when he saw the woman in labor.

Officer Salazar called for medical services, but he helped deliver the baby boy before they arrived.

The mother and her newborn were taken to a hospital for treatment.