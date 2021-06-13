Fort Hood to celebrate US Army's 246th birthday on June 14

FORT HOOD, Texas — III Armored Corps and Fort Hood are set to celebrate the United States Army's 246th birthday on June 14 with a variety of events held throughout the day.
June 14 marks the date in 1775 when the Continental Congress formed the Continental Army to fight against British forces. June 14 is also Flag Day and the Infantry’s birthday.
Here is what the post has planned:
- 10 a.m. - The 1st Cavalry Division will participate in a nationwide virtual reenlistment ceremony presided by Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville, where 15 Fort Hood soldiers will reaffirm their commitment to serve the nation in the Army. Hundreds of soldiers from different stations will also reenlist virtually at the same time.
- 12:20 p.m. - The 1st Cavalry Division will host a cake cutting ceremony on Cooper Field with the division's leadership, the youngest and oldest soldiers, and awarding the winner for the "Most CAV Cake" competition kicking off the summer countdown until the division's 100th anniversary on Sept. 13.
- 1 p.m. - The III Corps Commanding General will host a tank unveiling ceremony at Fort Hood's Bernie Beck Gate near the Marvin Leath Visitors Center. One of the first-ever M1 experimental tanks, manufactured in 1985, has been relocated from the 1st Cavalry Division Museum to the T.J. Mills Blvd. access road on Fort Hood. The tank will sit near the construction site for the National Mounted Warrior Museum.
- 3-8 p.m. - Fort Hood leaders will host an Army Birthday Celebration at Sadowski Parade Field near the III Corps Headquarters. The 1st Cavalry Division Band and, appearing virtually, Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band will perform concerts. There will be military equipment displays, gaming trucks, sporting events and food trucks. A ceremonial cake cutting — including the youngest and oldest Soldier — is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. This family-friendly event is open to all DoD ID card holders and family members.