Ft. Jackson holds 'Drill Sergeant of the Year' competition

The week-long competition challenges competitors both mentally and physically

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Most days, drill sergeants put pressure on their soldiers; this week, the pressure is on them.

Drill sergeants from across the U.S. Army compete for the coveted title of drill sergeant of the year.

The event is hosted at Fort Jackson, where all drill sergeants nationwide are trained.

"It's an eye-opener," said Sgt. 1st Class Reginal Turnipseed. "You don't know a beast until you meet a beast."

The week-long competition challenges competitors mentally and physically through various tests.

Sgt. Turnipseed has been in the Army for 15 years and said he decided to compete to push himself physically.

"Maybe about 10 years ago, I didn't think I was going to stay in the Army, so to see the progress of where I was versus where I am now shows it's not about how you start; it's about how you finish.

Staff Sgt. Ashley Buhl is one of the 14 competitors hoping to win the job.

"I know that, if I were to win, I could make a difference in the drill sergeants' lives as well as in trainees who come into basic combat training," said Buhl. "Honestly, I have a lot of fun no matter how much pain I'm in; I can't help it."

Staff Sgt. Krista Osborne clinched the title last year.

"It's just grit at that point that's going to get you through each individual day, each individual challenge," said Osborne.

She said passing on the title will be bittersweet.

"We are turning America's sons and daughters they entrusted us with them to turn them into American soldiers to ultimately fight and win the nation's wars, fight and defend this country; so it's a huge responsibility these drill soldiers have," said Osborne.