Fort Jackson announced Friday that only mission essential personnel will be allowed on post beginning March 30, due to seven current cases of COVID-19. This is another modification to normal operations and services on post.

“I must limit the risks for everyone’s health and safety as Fort Jackson continues to train and perform our mission,” Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. said.

Starting Monday, retirees and their family member beneficiaries who do not live on post and receive their medical care at Moncrief Army Health Clinic will temporarily not be allowed access.

For their medical needs, including medications, beneficiaries will now report to the Moncrief Medical Home. Patients will need to drop off all prescriptions and return 72 hours for the medication. The address is 1021 Pinnacle Point Drive, Columbia, S.C. 29223 and the telephone number is 803-562-2107.

Beneficiaries who do not have access to the installation and are not enrolled at Moncrief Army Health Clinic or Moncrief Medical Home will not be able to receive their medication at pharmacy.

For non-enrolled beneficiaries who cannot access Fort Jackson during the post closure one option is to use the TRICARE Mail Order Pharmacy at 1-877-363-1303 or https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/home-delivery (co-pay applicable) or visit a local pharmacy in their community.

“This decision was not made lightly and I respect our retirees and veterans and their service to our nation,” Beagle said. “But COVID-19 does not discriminate who it infects, and I want to keep them safe and healthy as well. The more we work together, the quicker we will be able to return to normal operations.”

Post officials say they will continue to follow guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and working with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to protect the soldiers, civilians, their families and our neighboring communities.