COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson will hold a memorial service Oct. 18 at 10 a.m., at the Daniel Circle Chapel to honor Pvt. Andrew McLean who died Sept. 10 after suffering a medical emergency.

The Army has a tradition of holding a memorial service to help the healing process of those left behind.

"Pvt. McLean's absence is felt throughout his unit and it continues to be an extremely sad time for the entire organization," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

McLean, from Fayetteville, N.C., was a part of 3rd Battalion 60th Infantry Regiment.

The 18-year-old experienced a medical emergency while preparing to do physical training in his battalion area.

Fort Jackson medical responders immediately transported the soldier to Providence Hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly after 8:30 p.m. Hospital staff reported the death was not heat related.

"Right now, several entities are researching the facts and looking at the incident holistically," Beagle said. "As information becomes available, we will provide that information back to the family as they have the first right to know. Then, we will provide the information to the public per the surviving family's wishes."

For the Army, in all cases of death or significant injury, a Line of Duty Investigation must be completed, generally by a commissioned officer.

Line of Duty investigations determine the duty status of the soldier at the time of the incident, and if misconduct was involved, to what degree.

They are also used to determine whether the soldier had an existing-prior-to-service condition, and, if so, whether this condition has been aggravated by service.

The findings of the investigation will determine what benefits the Soldier and/or family members may receive.

The Daniel Circle Chapel is located at 3359 Daniel Circle on Fort Jackson. Enter through Gate 1 on Fort Jackson Boulevard.