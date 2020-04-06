Fort Jackson announced they would be moving toward a "steady state" of operation under altered conditions due to COVID-19.

According to Fort Jackson, there is no timeline as to when operations will return to normal. Leadership is assessing safety, risks to the force, readiness, and obligations for training before making a decision.



"We will be deliberate and prudent as we move to a steady state," said Fort

Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.



The previous restrictions for retirees, Veteran Health Identification Card

(VHIC) patrons and some Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS) card holders that began on Mar. 19 have been ammended.

Starting on June 8, VHIC patrons and DBIDS card holders who use Fort Jackson to bike will be allowed on post on the same days that are open to retirees and their family members. This change includes post access for five days a week- Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

According to the fort, they continually escalated measured because of COVID-19, and will do the same thing as they return to normal. In months ahead they plan to train soldiers, protect their workforce, and reduce the risk to the community.



Fort Jackson has continued to train and perform its mission and during the

COVID-19 mission essential state and graduated more than 7,000 soldiers, delivering most of them to their locations.



For timely information, follow Fort Jackson social media platforms and visit

our COVID-19 prevention and updates page.