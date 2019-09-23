COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson is identifying a soldier who died in training after suffering a medical emergency.

The base said Monday that Pfc. Andrew McLean of Fayetteville, North Carolina died last Friday. He was part of the 3rd Battalion 60th Infantry Regiment.

According to Pat Jones, a public affairs officer, the soldier was fairly new and suffered a medical emergency while preparing to do physical training in the battalion area. Medical responders immediately transported the soldier to Providence Hospital. The soldier was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 8:30 p.m., and staff reported that the death was not heat related.

"The Army and Fort Jackson grieve this loss deeply, but not as sharply as our soldier's closest friends and family," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Our hearts and prayers are with the family members and team mates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved," said Beagle.

"Separate investigations are taking place to determine the facts behind the incident and will be provided in time to our soldier's family, who rightly deserve this information," Beagle said. "As information becomes available, we will release that information in conjunction with the surviving family's wishes."

The base says it has six chaplains as well as behavior health professionals assisting trainees and cadre through the healing process.