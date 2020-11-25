Fort Jackson soldiers receive early Thanksgiving meal

The meal included 500 pounds of prime rib, 600 pounds of turkey, 450 pounds of ham, 200 pounds of shrimp, 200 pounds of salmon and other side dishes and desserts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Soldiers at Fort Jackson were able to experience a taste of home with an early Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday.

While many people have the opportunity to eat with family and friends, others are having to spend the holiday away from home. This includes soldiers doing basic training at Fort Jackson.

Every year, Fort Jackson holds a big meal so soldiers can experience a Thanksgiving dinner away from home.

Johnsey Rice, the shift leader for the event, says today is like the grand finale for the dining room.

"This is the Thanksgiving celebration for the trainees here on post and the top guys come in today to serve the trainees so that's a special event for them," said Rice. "It's kind of like the tables turned around today."

Because of COVID-19, things looked a little different than what they're used to. Rice says leadership has helped guide them on what protocols they are following as they serve trainees their Thanksgiving dinner.

"Most of it is common sense where as you just sanitize and sanitize and sanitize and it's for getting the dining room safe and an environment and experience for them to come in and have their meal," explained Rice.

Staff Sgt. Jasmine Gavaldon says this is the first time with the event as a drill sergeant.

"We're going to serve them today, that's why I'm dressed up in this spiffy uniform and we're going to make it so it seems as if they're home," said Staff Sgt. Gavaldon. "They're going to have the same kind of meal as if we were at home."

While things are different this year with the pandemic, Staff Sgt. Gavaldon thought it was important to maintain their yearly tradition.

"Even with the pandemic, we want to make sure that they're able to feel, you know, it's the holidays. They're going through basic training. To still have that little bit of sense of home, especially around the holidays, just like we all want," explained Staff Sgt. Gavaldon. "Being in the military, it's always a changing environment, we're always going to adapt and overcome."

There were many different foods soldiers were able to enjoy. The meal included 500 pounds of prime rib, 600 pounds of turkey, 450 pounds of ham, 200 pounds of shrimp, 200 pounds of salmon and other side dishes and desserts. For dessert, there will be a Fort Jackson Celebration Cake, ice cream and egg nog.

Rice hopes soldiers will be able to walk away with a full stomach and a sense of home.