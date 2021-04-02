Ft. Jackson recruit shot during training improving

The 17-year-old was shot as a basic training exercise was about to get underway.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Fort Jackson trainee who was shot during basic training is doing better, base officials said Thursday.

The 17-year-old from was shot January 29 on the base just before a basic training exercise was set to begin. On the day it happened, the base called it a "serious" injury.

Over the weekend he was reported to be in critical condition. But Thursday, the base said he'd been upgraded to fair condition.

Base officials said no more information could be released due to medical privacy concerns.

No other trainees or cadre were injured in the incident. The investigation into the cause of the incident continues.

Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. said the base is providing support and help to the trainee as he recovers "while ensuring his family and his teammates are taken care of as well during this difficult time."