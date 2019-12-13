PELION, S.C. — A lockdown has been lifted at several Pelion area schools after police found no evidence of a threat.

Pelion police tell News19 they got a call to the main office at Forts Pond Elementary of a bomb threat at 9:44 a.m. Friday. As a precaution, the school was evacuated, and students were taken to Pelion High School, which is about two miles down the road.

Other schools were also put on lockdown, but again, that was as a precaution.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's bomb squad was called to the scene. SLED agents and a bomb detection dog swept through the school and found nothing.

After determining the threat was unfounded, district officials and police released Forts Pond students from the high school and took them back to their school.