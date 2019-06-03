BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. — Four buildings are a complete loss after a massive fire in Bamberg County Tuesday night.

Bamberg Fire Chief Timmie Taylor says the initial call of one building on fire on Main Street came in just before 10 p.m. The fire then spread to three other buildings.

Three buildings collapsed, however. Chief Taylor says all four are a total loss.

Thankfully, he says no injuries were reported.

As of 7 am, Main Street remains closed as the front of one of the buildings fell onto the road. The fire department says they are waiting for the SC Department of Transportation to help clear bricks from the road.

"This is a nightmare we've been hoping wouldn't happen, but it did," said Chief Taylor.

When discussing the containment, Chief Taylor says a ladder truck from Canaan was a tremendous help.

"The teams worked well together ... my hats off to them," he added.

Six departments help the Bamberg Fire Department contain the massive fire, including two teams out of Orangeburg, one out of Edisto and one from Canaan.