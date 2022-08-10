Four dead following Friday evening shooting in Fort Worth, police confirm

Fort Worth police are using home security cameras to investigate a shooting that left three dead at the scene and a fourth later pronounced dead at an area hospital

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader Corey Session is frustrated about the latest homicides in Fort Worth.

He calls Friday night's deadly gun violence in the Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth senseless, and he has concerns about how people will react.

"It's nerve-wracking," Session said. "It's really nerve-wracking. The reaction cannot be: Take a gun and ends someone's life."

Fort Worth Police rushed to the intersection of Beverly Street and Jessamine Street just before 7 p.m. on Friday after receiving 911 calls about gunfire in the area. Investigators say they believe they will be able to determine exactly what happened thanks to home security video provided by homeowners in the area. Several videos are part of the investigation.

Several neighbors also allowed WFAA to view their home security camera videos, which are now in the hands of investigators at the Fort Worth Police Department.

In one video, a black sports car can be seen parked on the street for several minutes before an SUV pulls up behind it. Eventually, a person gets out of the sports car and into the SUV.

Within seconds, gunfire starts. Witnesses shared that they heard at least seven gunshots as they took cover.

In the security footage, the sports car can then be seen driving away from the scene. Moments later, it returns to the scene, stops next to the SUV, then drives away a second time.

Fort Worth police have since confirmed that they found four shooting victims in the SUV upon arrival. Three were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, but did not survive his injuries.

The SUV, its windows riddled with bullet holes, was quickly towed away as part of the investigation, which police say will be looking into the incident as a possible robbery homicide.

"I can't recall when the last time there was a quadruple homicide in Fort Worth," Session said. "This is unnerving."

It's unnerving, Session continued, because deadly violence has touched him and his family before. Around this time last year, Session lost his brother to a homicide that remains unsolved to this day.

People who live near Beverly and Jessamine Streets describe the neighborhood as quiet.