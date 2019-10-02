Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Four people were displaced from their homes after a gas leak at a Columbia apartment complex.

Michael DeSumma with the Columbia Fire Department tells News 19 there was an isolated gas leak at the Riverwalk Vista apartments Saturday evening.

SCE&G was called and gas was turned off. We're told two units in one building were affected.

Officials say four people total were displaced, and management placed those residents in area hotels for the night.

The rest of the building has been deemed safe and no other evacuations were necessary.