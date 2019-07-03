SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two dogs have died after being thrown over a fence at an animal shelter last weekend.

Sumter County deputies say surveillance video shows suspects throwing four dogs over a fence at the Sumter SPCA on March 2. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. — more than 2 hours after the shelter closed.

Two of the dogs involved in the incident later died, and the condition of the other two dogs is unknown at this time.

The suspects in the video haven't been apprehended, but deputies say they will face charges upon arrest. Those charges will include at least four counts of ill treatments of animals.