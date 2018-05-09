Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Four people are being charged with tampering or stealing from 50 cars in the Lexington area over the course of one night.

Lexington police say several handguns, a hunting rifle, credit cards, sunglasses, purses, wallets, prescription pills and mobile phones were taken from the cars — all unlocked — during the early morning hours of August 19.

Affected neighborhoods included Coventry, Mallard Lakes, Gibson Forest East, Willowbrooke, Westbrook and Martin's Grove.

Kerrion Daquan Feagins, 17, and Shaniyah Raven Riley, 18, have each been charged with 11 counts of theft from motor vehicle, three counts of auto tampering, 14 counts of criminal conspiracy. The suspects also reportedly made purchases with the stolen credit cards, resulting in an additional charge: financial transaction credit card fraud.

Both were booked at the Lexington County Detention Center. Feagins was given a $29,000 bond with GPS requirement, while Riley's bond was set at $70,762.

Two juvenile males, ages 15 and 16, were also charged. Their cases were sent to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and the 11th Circuit Solicitors Office for follow up through Family Court.

