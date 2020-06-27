Four wounded in two separate shootings, juvenile in custody, Kershaw County deputies say

All victims appear to have non-life threatening wounds.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kerhsaw County deputies say four shooting victims from two separate incidents were taken to the emergency room for treatment on Friday night.

One victim is connected to a shooting incident in a bordering county, according to deputies.

The other three victims are connected to a shooting in the on the 1000 block of Jordan Road in Lugoff around 8-8:30 p.m., officials say.