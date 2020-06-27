Four wounded in two separate shootings, juvenile in custody, Kershaw County deputies say

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kerhsaw County deputies say four shooting victims from two separate incidents were taken to the emergency room for treatment on Friday night.
One victim is connected to a shooting incident in a bordering county, according to deputies.
The other three victims are connected to a shooting in the on the 1000 block of Jordan Road in Lugoff around 8-8:30 p.m., officials say.
All victims appear to have non-life threatening wounds.
Investigators say a suspected juvenile shooter is in custody in the Jordan Road shooting, and they have no reason to believe any other shooter was involved. The area is believed to be safe at this time.