COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are looking for four suspects after a home in Columbia was burglarized last month.

Several items, including flat screen TVs and gold coins, were stolen from a home on the 3600 block of Marsteller Street around 11 a.m. December 8.

Shortly after, a surveillance camera showed the four young men on foot, carrying the stolen items. One suspect can also be seen smiling in the photos.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.