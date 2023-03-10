Fourteenmile Creek to remain closed as DHEC investigates spill

Fourteenmile Creek has been shut down since this Wednesday and the Town of Lexington says it could stay closed until sometime next week.

That means no kayaking, no fishing, and no walking trails for people like Manning and Jackson Burgess.

“When it's hot the dogs might play in it. It's a good place to clear your mind, get away from things, go on a walk... so this situation is really concerning," said Jackson Burgess.

The shutdown comes after the Town of Lexington reported an untreated wastewater spill to DHEC. The spill came from the watergate wastewater treatment plant that the Town of Lexington has been working to get shut down since December 2020.

Now both Lexington and DHEC are investigating the spill. Laurin Barnes with the Town of Lexington says the investigation could take some time.

“We have been working with DHEC since this happened, and they've been out there taking samples about every eight hours. We just advise that people stay away and not use the creek at any capacity," Barnes stated.

Barnes explained that the spill is not raw sewage floating in the creek, it had already been partially treated before it was spilled into the water.

The water from Fourteenmile Creek flows into the Saluda River, which is why the Town of Lexington has closed from Reed Avenue all the way down to the Saluda.

DHEC sent WLTX this statement, “Wastewater can pose health risks to people who come in contact with it. The town continues to actively make repairs, and they will stay in communication with the town of Lexington and monitor the repair efforts.”