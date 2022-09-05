Another earthquake near Elgin, hours after one shook much of the Midlands

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.1 magnitude earthquake took place at 6:05 p.m. Monday.

ELGIN, S.C. — Yet another earthquake has struck near the Richland and Kershaw County border, hours after one of the largest quakes in recent history rattled thousands of people in their sleep.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.1 magnitude earthquake took place at 6:05 p.m. Monday. It was was located about 3 miles east of the town of Elgin and happened 2.2 miles below the ground.

WLTX has not yet heard reports of how many people may have felt this tremor.

People of people, however, felt the one that took place hours earlier just miles away. At 1:32 a.m., a 3.3 magnitude quake took place at coordinates 34.167°N 80.726°W, approximately 3.73 miles east of Elgin, at a depth of 1.9 miles. The 3.3 magnitude quake ties for the biggest earthquake in the states since Valentines Day 2014.

Four. Fantastic. USGS reports a forth #earthquake near Elgin for the day. This aftershock had a 2.1 magnitude and occurred about 3 miles east of Elgin, South Carolina, at 6:05 p.m. today (5-9-22). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/kL4AJ7AWRX pic.twitter.com/Y6Qiv81XWa — SCEMD (@SCEMD) May 9, 2022

By 8:30 a.m., over 4,100 individuals responded to the "Did you feel it?" registry on the US Geological Survey's website. Most responders report the quake was felt across Kershaw, Lexington, and Camden counties. The most intense shaking was felt in zipcodes: 29045, 29229, 29287, and 29223.

Two aftershocks were recorded a few hours later -- a 1.6 magnitude at 4:39 a.m. and a 1.8 magnitude aftershock occurred at 5:10 a.m. -- in the same area.

Monday afternoon's quake is the 27th recorded near the Elgin area since late December, and the 24th since January 1.

Of the 23 earthquakes in South Carolina this year, 19 have been in southern Kershaw County.

Earthquakes happen throughout the state but most occur near the coast. Approximately 70 percent of earthquakes are in the coastal plain, with most happening in the Lowcountry.

Back in 1886, Charleston was hit by a catastrophic earthquake. It had an estimated magnitude of 7.3, and was felt as far away and Cuba and New York. At least 60 people were killed, and thousands of building were damaged.

Structural damage extended hundreds of miles to cities in Alabama, Ohio, and Kentucky.