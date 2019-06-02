ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — All four suspects have now been charged in connection to a home invasion in Orangeburg County last month.

Nathaniel Isaiah Roberts, 20, along with three other suspects were being sought in connection to a January 29 home invasion that ended with a 15-year-old being shot.

Roberts was arrested in Weakley County in Tennessee Tuesday after leading officers on a pursuit that lasted several hours. He will be extradited back to South Carolina.

In Orangeburg County, Roberts was wanted on four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy. Now, he also faces fugitive charges in Tennessee.

Colten Williams, 19; David Williams, 17; and Justin Williams, 25, were all arrested for the incident last week, and received the same charges as Roberts. Colten and Davis Williams were denied bond, and bond was set at $160,000 cash or surety for Justin Williams.