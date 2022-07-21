Free alcohol, drug abuse training available for supervisors of commercial drivers

Although the training is geared to supervisors who employ workers with a CDL license, it's open for any employer or individual who feels they could benefit from it.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse in Orangeburg is offering a free training for local businesses who have people drive for them.

Mike Dennis is the commission's executive director.

"Obviously, folks that are driving big 18 wheelers and buses and large trucks have a huge responsibility and there’s more and more of them on the road,” Dennis said. "So, being able to spot potential warning signs that someone may be under the influence and then talking to that person and getting them the help that they need."

The goal is to help educate them on reasonable suspicion for alcohol and drug abuse that could impact other drivers. The training is 2.5 hours, is required by federal government for supervisors of commercial drivers, and can be costly.

Dennis says he's seen people pay up to $150 per person for this training. It is being offered for free by the agency as a service to the community.

“We’re helping to promote a safe and drug free workplace and safe and drug-free roads for the citizens of our area," said Dennis.

Per federal regs 49 CFR 382.603, supervisors of commercial vehicle drivers are required

Although the training is geared to supervisors who employ workers with a CDL license, it's open for any employer or individual who feels they could benefit from it. The training is scheduled for August 25 at the tri-county office in Orangeburg.