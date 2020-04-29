COLUMBIA, S.C. — Live in the 29203 zip code? You can get tested for COVID-19 at no cost -- and it's easy.

MUSC is offering free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing for people who live in the 29203 zip code.

The free COVID-19 walk-up and drive-thru testing will take place at Eau Claire High School, located at 4800 Monticello Road in Columbia. You'll need proper identification to get the test.

The testing site will be open from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. on the following dates:

Wednesday, April 29

Thursday, April 30

Friday, May 1

Monday, May 4

Wednesday, May 6

Friday, May 8

After May 8, MUSC will adjust the days and hours the testing is available.