Free gun lock giveaways held after 3-year-old dies in accidental shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a 3-year-old died after accidentally firing a gun on Friday night, one organization gave out free gun locks on Monday.
'Put Down the Guns Now,' a group, determined to stop shooting incidents among young people, organized the event on Monday.
Organizers say they are trying to educate children and teens to stay away from gun violence.
"The Put the Guns Down Now Young People organization, Project SAFE and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, we all stand against children being hurt by guns," said Frank Logan, founder of Put the Guns Down Now Young People. "And we're trying to educate parents who have weapons laying around that they must be secured and they must be locked. "
Another gun lock giveaway event will be held this Saturday on Fairfield Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.