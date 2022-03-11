Community rallies to help Columbia woman repair her roof

With a mission to serve their community, local churches team up to help the most vulnerable.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Judith McDonnell has lived her home off Broad River Road for decades. She says years ago, squirrels chewed into her roof and started causing problems.

"They chewed holes in the corners and then the rain came in and made it much worse," she explained. "Before I realized it was even like that, the water had started really ruining the wood back there."

McDonnell, now in her 70s, decided to climb up her house and onto the roof where she put tarps down to try and stop a leak into her bedroom. A neighbor saw her struggle, and then reached out to a nephew, who then told a gym buddy about the situation. That gym buddy, a member of North Trenholm Baptist Church, got in contact with Pastor Kenny Robertson.

Robertson says his church is part of a group called 'Love Cola,' along with other Christian organizations in the Midlands that work on improving the community.

"I took that to our team to see if it was something we would be able to tackle and involved Home Works for their expertise in roofs and to raise some of the funds."

Home Works is an organization that provides free repairs for elderly homeowners who can't afford to fix things on their own. Joe Huggins is the Executive Director. He spoke about the repairs to McDonnell's house.

"What we're able here to demo all of the bad out, all the rot, go back with new rafters and new underlayment," Huggins said.

Huggins said that in 2022, the organization will help repair 125 homes in all. He says anyone interested helping or getting helped should start with a call to their office at (803) 781-4536.

For McDonnell, the whole experience is restoring her faith in mankind.