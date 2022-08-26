Free housing stability services available in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties

This is assistance is being offered through a partnership with NAACP, United Way, and other community partners.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The need for housing in Orangeburg County is high, according to Henry Miller of The Samaritan House, who says many people have reached out seeking assistance.

“We try to divert people from coming here so if we’re able to reach out to the resources helping people with rental assistance and whatnot, that’s kind of what we guide them to to be able to stay in the homes that they’re in," said Samaritan House Executive Director Henry Miller.

He says community support is present for people in need and he often refers people to entities like South Carolina Legal and SC Works. Orangeburg and Calhoun counties are two of 39 counties who now have access to free housing stability services. This is being offered through a partnership with NAACP, United Way, and other community partners.

“Sometimes all the person needs is knowing those additional resources that are available to them and how to access those additional resources," said SC NAACP president Brenda Murphy.

They will offer eviction counseling, meditation between landlords and tenants, and rental assistance. There is help available for people living with disabilities and survivors of abuse to get connected to resources they need to get back on their feet.

“There’s a lot of help out there now and unfortunately a lot of people don’t know where to turn to and how to get this help," said Miller. "So when people like my organization and other organizations are out there to help people guide them to that much needed resource."