Free notary classes by Secretary of State

The free classes are set for Lexington and Sumter counties.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This fall, Secretary of State Mark Hammond will be offering seven free regional notary public seminars for South Carolina notaries and those interested in becoming a notary.



These seminars will also provide introductory information on electronic notarization.

South Carolina notaries are public officials who serve as impartial witnesses and protect against fraud. Once commissioned, it is the responsibility of the notary to maintain the level of training necessary to perform the duties of the position as required by law. The full text of South Carolina’s notary public law can be found on the State House Website.

The South Carolina Electronic Notary Public Act is available online as well.

All seminars will begin promptly at 6:00 PM and should conclude by 7:30 PM. Doors will open at 5:00 PM.

Sumter County

Monday, August 28, 2023

Jasmine Hall, Sumter County Parks and Recreation Building

235 N. Purdy St., Sumter, SC 29150

REGISTER HERE

Lexington County

Monday, September 11, 2023

Midlands Technical College,

Airport Campus Academic Center Auditorium

Room 116

1260 Lexington Dr., W. Columbia, SC 29170

REGISTER HERE