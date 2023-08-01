Free notary classes by Secretary of State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This fall, Secretary of State Mark Hammond will be offering seven free regional notary public seminars for South Carolina notaries and those interested in becoming a notary.
These seminars will also provide introductory information on electronic notarization.
South Carolina notaries are public officials who serve as impartial witnesses and protect against fraud. Once commissioned, it is the responsibility of the notary to maintain the level of training necessary to perform the duties of the position as required by law. The full text of South Carolina’s notary public law can be found on the State House Website.
The South Carolina Electronic Notary Public Act is available online as well.
All seminars will begin promptly at 6:00 PM and should conclude by 7:30 PM. Doors will open at 5:00 PM.
Sumter County
Monday, August 28, 2023
Jasmine Hall, Sumter County Parks and Recreation Building
235 N. Purdy St., Sumter, SC 29150
REGISTER HERE
Lexington County
Monday, September 11, 2023
Midlands Technical College,
Airport Campus Academic Center Auditorium
Room 116
1260 Lexington Dr., W. Columbia, SC 29170
REGISTER HERE
PLEASE NOTE THAT NOTARIES ARE NOT REQUIRED TO ATTEND A SEMINAR. Furthermore, these seminars do not satisfy the educational requirement for registration as an electronic notary public. The notary public seminars are intended to provide general information on South Carolina law governing notarization and notaries public, in addition to a brief introduction to electronic notarization.