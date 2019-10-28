MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Drivers in Myrtle Beach can look forward to saving some money starting Friday, November 1 because all on-street parking will be free.

That’s because the city’s"pay-to-park" season only runs from March 1 through the end of October each year.

Meters will come down starting Friday until the end of February.

Drivers should be advised that some private garages will still charge for parking during the winter months.

