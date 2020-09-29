Virtual concert will benefit Hilinski's Hope

The concert will be held October 2 from 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Facebook Live and will kick off Student Athlete Mental Health Awareness week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hilinski's Hope and the band Heart 'N Soul are hosting a free virtual concert to benefit Hilinski's Hope.

The show will be broadcast from the Koger Center for the Arts and all proceeds will benefit Hilinski's Hope. To watch, you can steam from the Koger Center for the Arts Facebook Page or the Heart 'N Soul or Hilinski's Hope Facebook page. Follow along with the Facebook event here.

Hilinski’s Hope Foundation (H3H) is a non-profit organization formed to promote awareness and education of mental health and wellness for student athletes. The organization, founded in 2018, was started by Mark and Kym Hilinksi to honor the life of their son Tyler. Ryan Hilinski, Gamecock quarterback and Tyler's brother is also very involved with the charity.

The organization strives to help colleges and universities with mental wellness programs for student athletes. The organization shares Tyler's story and connects students to resources.

Heart 'N Soul was founded in 2008. They are a nonprofit organization that has helped charities raise over $3.5 million and has directly contributed more than $300,000 to local charities, according to the release.

