Freedom and Hope Foundation provides meaningful friendships, activities this summer

The foundation has been around in the Lexington county and Newberry county areas since 2010.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Summertime is prime time for the outdoors and the Freedom and Hope Foundation is taking advantage.

They organize weekend activities for disabled veterans, injured soldiers and kids with serious illnesses.

The foundation explains it's about real people loving real people.

"We reach out to the medical wards and the local bases, Fort Stewart, Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune and we get the people from the hospital wards and we get them out in the woods and out on a boat and give them a weekend of relaxation," Gary Peters, interim executive director said.

Often times, the director and volunteers take the group to Lake Murray.

Their cabin further north allows a free stay for about a dozen people, food and snacks for these children and wounded soldiers.

"All we're trying to do is give them a shoulder, give them a listening ear and just treat them like a real person," Peters said.

Local volunteers like Jeff Masengale provide the Americans with Disabilities Act compliant boats.

"I like fishing so much, but it's really fun when you can do that with a group of veterans that gives it a dual purpose or dual meaning. So not only are we helping this group of people, but to do something that you really love at the same time and they enjoy it, so it's really just a win win situation," Jeff Masengale, volunteer said.

This season is full of a whole lot of friendship and a whole lot of outdoors.

If you'd like to get involved, you can send them an email at fah2010@freedomandhopesc.org.

Right now, the foundation is searching for boat owners on Lake Murray and more children's organizations they can connect with for activities.