ORANGEBURG, S.C. — If you've been driving in the downtown Orangeburg area lately than you may have seen the progress being made on construction of the new open air pavilion.

The brand new open-air market pavilion will be located off of Russell Street near Church Street, and is set to open in late fall of 2019.

Ground was broken for the new 6200 square foot location back in May and construction has been taking place all this summer.

This pavilion will serve as the permanent home for the downtown Orangeburg Farmers' Market. It will be a place where folks can come and grab some fruits and veggies while also attending other community events.

DORA

The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, who is heading up the development, recently received an additional $15,000 donation to help pay for the $800,000 project.