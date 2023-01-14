Friday morning fire causes significant damage to home off Hard Scrabble Road

Two neighboring homes also suffered some heat damage, authorities said.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A home in northeastern Richland County has suffered significant damage following a fire that happened early Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the fire happened in the area of Deer Pass Way in the Winchester subdivision near Hard Scrabble Road.

The fire, which began in the garage of the home but spread, was burning heavily when crews arrived. The fire didn't lead to any injuries but did cause heat damage to two neighboring homes.